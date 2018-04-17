The PGA Tour's Texas Swing kicks off this week with the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

Valero Texas Open preview: Sergio Garcia looks for Masters redemption

Another playoff decided the winner of last week's RBC Heritage, when Satoshi Kodaira outlasted Si Woo Kim on the third sudden-death hole. This week, the Tour takes on a more traditional course, where long hitters will be rewarded.

With most of the game's young stars opting to rest this week, the Texas Open looks like it could serve as an opportunity for some veterans to get back on track.

Course

TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks) is a 7,435-yard par 72 that often features heavy wind and penal areas off the fairways. Kevin Na once took a 16 on the par-4 ninth hole here, serving as an example of the hardships that can be faced on this course.

Sergio Garcia served as a consultant in the 2010 Greg Norman design to reshape this course and make it more difficult.

Defending Champion

After years of contending, sometimes even in majors, Kevin Chappell finally earned his first PGA Tour win with an 8-foot putt on the 72nd hole. Brooks Koepka made a spirited run, but Chappell would not be defeated again. Chappell went on to help the Presidents Cup team defeat the Internationals thanks to his win here last year.

Favorites

Sergio Garcia is seeking redemption after missing the cut by a mile at Augusta National earlier this month. Garcia had been in good form leading up to his Masters title defense, so he should be able to bounce back this week.

Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar are also in the field. Scott has just three top 10s since the end of the 2015-16 season, struggling to put four rounds together on a consistent basis. Kuchar played well at the Masters, but has also been quiet this season.

Sleepers

Ryan Palmer and Zach Johnson are always threats in Texas, and Pat Perez is on a mission to make the Ryder Cup team. All three have had some solid finishes this year, and could continue their Texas success this week.