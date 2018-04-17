Sean Payton issues 'bust' alert on NFL Draft's top QBs

Sean Payton knows something about good quarterbacks. He's worked with Drew Brees for 12 seasons, and the Saints play against a couple of top-notch QBs, Matt Ryan and Cam Newton, twice a year.

So when Payton says he's not impressed with the highly touted crop of quarterbacks expected to go early in the upcoming NFL Draft, his opinion carries some weight. Payton told The MMQB he'd be "a little bit uneasy" if he were picking one of the quarterbacks from the group that includes (in no particular order ) Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield.

“I don’t see [Andrew] Luck in this draft, and I don’t see Carson Wentz, who I liked a lot coming into the draft,” Payton said. “I’d feel a little bit uneasy if I were at the top of this draft and I decided I had to have a quarterback. The pressure to get a quarterback is so great in this league, I get that. But we can’t create ’em.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if only one of these guys is left standing in four or five years, and if so, I’d guess it would be Sam Darnold.”

Various mock drafts have several of those quarterbacks going in the top five, possibly 1-2-3, and all four could go in the top five. Obviously, those teams have done their homework, watched the tapes, talked to each QB and will draw their own conclusion. But again, Payton has a good feel for the passing game and what makes a good quarterback. Only time will prove him right or wrong.