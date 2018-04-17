Substitute Carroll leaves Potters in peril

Andy Carroll's 90th-minute equaliser edged Stoke City closer to Premier League relegation, cancelling out Peter Crouch's strike and earning West Ham a 1-1 home draw on Monday.
Crouch had been on the pitch nine minutes when he pounced to turn in the rebound after England goalkeeper Joe Hart spilled a shot from Xherdan Shaqiri.
But another substitute would yet have a decisive impact on the result, Carroll superbly turning in a cross from Aaron Cresswell to ensure the spoils were shared at London Stadium on Monday.
AS IT HAPPENED: West Ham v Stoke City
READ MORE: Lambert still believes in Stoke survival chances despite Hammer blow
READ MORE: Moyes surprised by Hart error
A run of four straight losses had seen Stoke's position appear increasingly perilous, the Potters in danger of slipping out of the Premier League after a 10-year top-flight stay.
Crouch had appeared to claim the role of hero with a goal that made him Stoke's record Premier League marksman, but Paul Lambert's men are on the brink after Carroll's leveller.
Stoke remain 19th in the table, five points adrift of safety with four matches remaining, one of which is against Champions League semi-finalists Liverpool at Anfield, while West Ham - who saw three goals ruled out - are seven clear of the drop zone.
Key Opta Stats:
- On home soil, West Ham have lost just one of their last seven top-flight games (W3 D3), after losing three of the six before that (W1 D2)
- Stoke are without a win on their last 19 Premier League visits to London, drawing seven and losing 12.
- This clash produced 36 fouls, a joint-high tally in the Premier League game this season (level with Chelsea v Man Utd on 5th November).
- Peter Crouch has scored 44 goals for Stoke City in the Premier League, more than any other player (Jonathan Walters next on 43).
- Crouch is now on 16 sub goals in the Premier League (level with Javier Hernandez); only four players have more (Defoe 24, Giroud 19, Kanu 17 and Solskjaer 17).
- Andy Carroll has scored three goals in his last three Premier League appearances, spanning January (2 games, 2 goals) and April (1 game, 1 goal).