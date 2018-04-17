News

The terrifying footage that saw Margaret River cancelled
Surf comp cancelled after shark attack vision emerges

Shark attacks see Margaret River Pro called off

AAP /

The World Surf League (WSL) has called off the Margaret River Pro for Tuesday after two shark attacks at nearby West Australian beaches a day earlier.

The decision follows the attacks in the state's southwest in which two men were bitten on the leg in separate incidents.

"WSL continues to assess the current situation at the Margaret River Pro where there have been two confirmed shark incidents near Gracetown in the last 24 hours," the body said in a statement.

"We have actioned our well established safety protocols and are gathering all the latest information to determine next steps.

"We will continue to liaise with all involved, most importantly the surfers. Their safety remains paramount.

"Today's competition has already been called off and all surfers have been advised not to surf in the area."

Women's competition was delayed for an hour on Monday morning after a man was bitten on the leg in Gracetown, 15km from were the event was being held at Main Point.

Wright progressed safely through to the third round. Pic: WSL


Competitors were able to complete the second and third rounds, with organisers ending heats for the day due to deteriorating surfing conditions.

Soon after, another man was bitten at nearby Lefthanders break.

Both men have been treated for their injuries.

When competition resumes, Australian world champions Tyler Wright and Stephanie Gilmore will contest the quarter-finals.

Men's stars Owen Wright, Julian Wilson and Joel Parkinson are set to compete in third-round heats.

