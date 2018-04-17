Oklahoma transfer Kameron McGusty picks Miami

News

The transfer season is underway in college basketball, and Miami is reaping the benefits.

Oklahoma transfer Kameron McGusty announced Monday that he has chosen the Hurricanes as his next team. McGusty, a 6-5 shooting guard, suffered under the Trae Young show last season.



McGusty, a former top-40 recruit, averaged just 8 points per game last season as Young took over as the focal point of the Sooners' offense. McGusty had scored 10.9 points per game as a freshman

Miami also gained Wyoming transfer Anthony Mack over the weekend, and extended head coach Jim Larranaga to a new contract.

