Busch makes late pass to win Food City 500

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Kyle Busch filled Kyle Larson’s rear-view mirror for several laps late in Monday’s Food City 500 at Bristol until he made his move with six laps to go and held on to win for a second consecutive week.

The win, in a race started Sunday before heavy rain, marked Busch’s 45th career NASCAR Cup victory.

Larson led for 200 laps but settled for a rather miraculous second-place finish considering he went for a spin with 177 laps remaining.

"We weren’t quite as good as the 42 (Larson) before that last caution. But we had a 20-lap shootout and that’s what it’s all about,” Busch said.

Larson said: "I hate I didn’t win. We’ve been beat by Kyle about every time I race here, so that gets frustrating as well."

Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman completed the top-five finishers.

With the win Busch holds a 59-point advantage over Joey Logano atop the driver standings.




NASCAR results from Food City 500

  1. Kyle Busch

  2. Kyle Larson

  3. Jimmie Johnson

  4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

  5. Alex Bowman

  6. Aric Almirola

  7. Kevin Harvick

  8. Clint Bowyer

  9. Joey Logano

  10. Ryan Newman

  11. Daniel Suarez

  12. David Ragan

  13. Paul Menard

  14. Denny Hamlin

  15. Austin Dillon

  16. Darrell Wallace Jr.

  17. AJ Allmendinger

  18. William Byron

  19. Jamie McMurray

  20. Landon Cassill

  21. Matt DiBenedetto

  22. Kurt Busch

  23. Brad Keselowski

  24. Trevor Bayne

  25. Corey LaJoie

  26. Erik Jones

  27. DJ Kennington

  28. Ty Dillon

  29. Chase Elliott

  30. Martin Truex Jr.

  31. Gray Gaulding

  32. Reed Sorenson

  33. Chad Finchum

  34. Kasey Kahne

  35. Ryan Blaney

  36. Chris Buescher

  37. Harrison Rhodes

  38. Michael McDowell

  39. Ross Chastain

