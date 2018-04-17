Kyle Busch filled Kyle Larson’s rear-view mirror for several laps late in Monday’s Food City 500 at Bristol until he made his move with six laps to go and held on to win for a second consecutive week.

Busch makes late pass to win Food City 500

The win, in a race started Sunday before heavy rain, marked Busch’s 45th career NASCAR Cup victory.

Larson led for 200 laps but settled for a rather miraculous second-place finish considering he went for a spin with 177 laps remaining.

READ MORE: Chinese Grand Prix - Ricciardo pulls off a Shanghai surprise

READ MORE: Ricciardo wins wild Chinese Grand Prix

READ MORE: Hamilton - Chinese GP a disaster

"We weren’t quite as good as the 42 (Larson) before that last caution. But we had a 20-lap shootout and that’s what it’s all about,” Busch said.

Larson said: "I hate I didn’t win. We’ve been beat by Kyle about every time I race here, so that gets frustrating as well."

Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman completed the top-five finishers.

With the win Busch holds a 59-point advantage over Joey Logano atop the driver standings.

NASCAR results from Food City 500