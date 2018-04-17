Busch makes late pass to win Food City 500

Kyle Busch filled Kyle Larson’s rear-view mirror for several laps late in Monday’s Food City 500 at Bristol until he made his move with six laps to go and held on to win for a second consecutive week.
The win, in a race started Sunday before heavy rain, marked Busch’s 45th career NASCAR Cup victory.
Larson led for 200 laps but settled for a rather miraculous second-place finish considering he went for a spin with 177 laps remaining.
"We weren’t quite as good as the 42 (Larson) before that last caution. But we had a 20-lap shootout and that’s what it’s all about,” Busch said.
Larson said: "I hate I didn’t win. We’ve been beat by Kyle about every time I race here, so that gets frustrating as well."
Jimmie Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman completed the top-five finishers.
With the win Busch holds a 59-point advantage over Joey Logano atop the driver standings.
NASCAR results from Food City 500
- Kyle Busch
- Kyle Larson
- Jimmie Johnson
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Alex Bowman
- Aric Almirola
- Kevin Harvick
- Clint Bowyer
- Joey Logano
- Ryan Newman
- Daniel Suarez
- David Ragan
- Paul Menard
- Denny Hamlin
- Austin Dillon
- Darrell Wallace Jr.
- AJ Allmendinger
- William Byron
- Jamie McMurray
- Landon Cassill
- Matt DiBenedetto
- Kurt Busch
- Brad Keselowski
- Trevor Bayne
- Corey LaJoie
- Erik Jones
- DJ Kennington
- Ty Dillon
- Chase Elliott
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Gray Gaulding
- Reed Sorenson
- Chad Finchum
- Kasey Kahne
- Ryan Blaney
- Chris Buescher
- Harrison Rhodes
- Michael McDowell
- Ross Chastain