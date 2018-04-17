Super Cup 2018: FC Goa's Derrick Pereira - I am not in favour of VAR

It was another defeat for FC Goa in the semi-finals. This time, it was against East Bengal in the 2018 Super Cup after they bowed out of the 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL) at the same stage.



However, the Virat Kohli co-owned side were a beleaguered unit after five players were suspended. Despite that, the Kolkata side only managed to eke out a narrow 1-0 win to make it to the final.



Stand-in manager Derrick Pereira after the game commented, "Before the match, there were issues with injuries and sickness. In spite of this, players like Amey (Ranawade), Liston (Colaco) etc. combined well.



"We did quite well to contain them who had five foreigners. They are a balanced team. We could have won the match had we converted the chances. But I am proud of the players and the kind of football they played."



He added, "I won't blame anybody. The situation and conditions add up to the performance. I won't blame referees or players. As professionals, we played to our potential."



The Super Cup has been marred by refereeing blunders and when asked if the former DSK Shivajians coach would like to see the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in Indian football, the answer was a no.



"Personally I am not in favour of VAR. The game should not be hampered. Maybe some decisions can be changed. I believe we have some excellent referees and I don't think VAR is required," he opined.



Lastly, Pereira was annoyed by what he alleged as 'time-wasting tactics' by East Bengal after they scored with less than quarter of an hour to go. "During that time we were down by a goal and they used time-wasting tactics.



"When a player is injured near touchline he can go out. It's not a head injury or he wasn't unconscious. I asked Dudu (Omagbemi) after the game, it was the hamstring. These things should not be encouraged. Khalid (Jamil) asked me to tell my players to kick the ball out," concluded a fuming Pereira.



The FC Goa head of youth development refused to comment on the future of striker Ferran Corominas and playmaker Manuel Lanzarote.

