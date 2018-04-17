Super Cup 2018: East Bengal's Khalid Jamil - Coro's miss in first half turning point

East Bengal are on course to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet after they defeated FC Goa 1-0 in the semi-final of the 2018 Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday.



Head coach Khalid Jamil was oozing with elation after the narrow victory. He said, "It feels good to reach the final. We worked hard.



"Looking into the game they had fewer players today. We got chances to score but we missed. But finally, Dudu scored and we won," he added as FC Goa had five players suspended heading into the match and despite that it was Dudu Omagbemi who bailed them out with less than quarter of an hour to go.



The game was patchy on either side of the park as both teams missed a host of chances. However, Jamil did concede that his side could have been a goal down in the first half itself. "(Ferran) Corominas' miss in the first half was a turning point I think."



The 40-year-old did not mince words to praise Dudu, who answered his critics after he was dragged into off-field controversies earlier this week. "Dudu is a matured and experienced player. He delivered in the semis. Credit to him for the performance.



"Dudu never refused to celebrate. After scoring the goal he got injured. Let's see but I think he will be fine before final."



He added, "Everything is fine now that we have reached the final. I even don't have any complaints with the scheduling."



When asked the pick a side he would be happy to face in the final, between Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru, he replied, " I cannot predict tomorrow's (Tuesday) game. Whoever will play well will win."







