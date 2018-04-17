‘Words can't describe how I feel’ - Benik Afobe reflects on Wolves' Premier League return

Reflecting on his journey towards playing a part in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ return to the English Premier League, ‘words can’t describe how’ Benik Afobe feels.

On Saturday - prior to the Wolves’ West Midlands derby encounter against Birmingham City - Fulham's 1-1 draw with Brentford had secured the Molineux outfit’s spot in the top-flight next season; one that came a bit earlier than expected.

However, on Sunday, the DR Congo international came on as a second-half substitute to wrap up a 2-0 victory over their rivals with a delightful chip over goalkeeper David Stockdale.

“Unbelievable! Words can't describe how I feel right now, how the squad feel, the fans, how the staff feel,” Afobe told Wolves TV.

“It’s unbelievable to be part of all this and to come on and score for myself in this environment. It’s special for me and I'm happy.

“Yes, because even though they had 10 men, it’s a West Midlands derby at one-nil they are going to want to get a point. They are fighting to stay up as well so we knew we had to play properly.”

The striker endured a torrid time during the first half of the ongoing 2017-18 campaign at Premier League outfit Bournemouth, thus, influencing his decision to force a loan move back to Wolves in January, two years after his exit in a £10 million deal.

However, he feels helping the West Midlands outfit back to the top-flight after a six-year absence justifies his insistence on making the return.

“Yes, of course. When I came obviously I knew I had a point to prove,” he continued.

“It’s two years since I've been here the team have moved on, they gotten better - with all due respect - so I had to up my game as well.

“I wasn't going to rest on my laurels and doing well in the past.

“I think I've contributed. I've got five goals in five starts but it's still three games to go so I want more and the team wants more.”

Afobe will reportedly have a chance to continue his career at the Molineux with a deal believed to be in place should the club confirm their interest in keeping him.

