Packers' voluntary workouts delayed by blizzard

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Packers' start to the offseason has been postponed.

While players around the NFL reported for their first day of work, Green Bay's voluntary offseason conditioning program was delayed Monday after the biggest blizzard in more than a century blew through Wisconsin.

With Lambeau Field buried under more than a foot of fresh powder, the Packers got themselves a mid-April snow day.





According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers plan to begin the offseason program Tuesday morning.

