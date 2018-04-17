Packers' voluntary workouts delayed by blizzard

The Packers' start to the offseason has been postponed.
While players around the NFL reported for their first day of work, Green Bay's voluntary offseason conditioning program was delayed Monday after the biggest blizzard in more than a century blew through Wisconsin.
With Lambeau Field buried under more than a foot of fresh powder, the Packers got themselves a mid-April snow day.
Checking in on Lambeau Field... ❄️
Live cams : https://t.co/qfBwqRDjco #BlizzardEvelyn pic.twitter.com/qbPlQquMVx
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 15, 2018
❄️ SNOW TUNNEL ❄️ pic.twitter.com/2737Tc2BlW
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 16, 2018
Green Bay's biggest blizzard in 130 years hits @LambeauField
❄️ : https://t.co/14IdvgOsQF pic.twitter.com/s8iKuFKfel
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 16, 2018
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers plan to begin the offseason program Tuesday morning.