Blue Jays-Royals doubleheader is a go — with no guarantees

Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals will go off as scheduled, the Blue Jays confirmed but not without adding good-naturedly that they weren't "making any guarantees (anymore)."



Ice falling from CN Tower threatens Royals at Jays, report says While we're certainly not into making guarantees (anymore), today's doubleheader will go on as scheduled. Let's play ball! pic.twitter.com/xNqxj8Q18s

— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 17, 2018



Monday night's game against the Royals was postponed because of damage to the Rogers Centre roof caused by ice falling off CN Tower. With bad weather plaguing the 2018 season, the Jays earlier Monday had jokingly tweeted that the game would be played as scheduled "(d)ue to our stadium having a roof."

And then … damage to the roof caused the postponement.



Tonight’s game has been cancelled due to inclement weather causing damage to our roof. We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience. Further info for those with purchased tickets to the game will be shared shortly. Tomorrow’s game will be a 3:07 p.m. traditional doubleheader

— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 16, 2018



The doubleheader starts at 3:07 p.m. ET.

Falling ice forced Toronto police on Monday to close CN Tower, according to the Toronto Star, which added that the ice caused a hole in the Rogers Centre's retractable roof above right field, and that snow was on the playing field inside.



Hole is above right field and there’s been a leak beneath. pic.twitter.com/pKSxs4Fe2e

— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 16, 2018



The story is only the latest in an odd April in which 22 games, including Monday's Patriots Day game in Boston between the Orioles and Red Sox, have been postponed in the young season, the most in April — with two weeks to go in the month — since 26 were postponed in 2007, USA Today noted.

The Royals' home game Sunday against the Angels also was postponed because of weather.