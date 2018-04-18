News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ricciardo targets two-year F1 contract
Ricciardo's shock revelation in deal demands

Blue Jays-Royals doubleheader is a go — with no guarantees

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals will go off as scheduled, the Blue Jays confirmed but not without adding good-naturedly that they weren't "making any guarantees (anymore)."



Monday night's game against the Royals was postponed because of damage to the Rogers Centre roof caused by ice falling off CN Tower. With bad weather plaguing the 2018 season, the Jays earlier Monday had jokingly tweeted that the game would be played as scheduled "(d)ue to our stadium having a roof."

And then … damage to the roof caused the postponement.



The doubleheader starts at 3:07 p.m. ET.

Falling ice forced Toronto police on Monday to close CN Tower, according to the Toronto Star, which added that the ice caused a hole in the Rogers Centre's retractable roof above right field, and that snow was on the playing field inside.



The story is only the latest in an odd April in which 22 games, including Monday's Patriots Day game in Boston between the Orioles and Red Sox, have been postponed in the young season, the most in April — with two weeks to go in the month — since 26 were postponed in 2007, USA Today noted.

The Royals' home game Sunday against the Angels also was postponed because of weather.

Back To Top