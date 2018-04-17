News

Vikings signing LB Eric Kendricks to five-year, $50 million extension, report says

Eric Kendricks is getting a fat payday from the Vikings.

Minnesota signed the linebacker to a five-year extension worth $50 million, ESPN.com reported. Of that $50 million, $25 million is guaranteed.


Vikings felt Teddy Bridgewater's knee needed further recovery

Kendricks, who was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, had one year left on his rookie contract and was making $1.1 million per year on that deal.

He started in all 16 regular-season games and both postseason games last year, recording 113 tackles with one sack, one interception and one touchdown.

