Vikings signing LB Eric Kendricks to five-year, $50 million extension, report says

Eric Kendricks is getting a fat payday from the Vikings.

Vikings signing LB Eric Kendricks to five-year, $50 million extension

Minnesota signed the linebacker to a five-year extension worth $50 million, ESPN.com reported. Of that $50 million, $25 million is guaranteed.

Kendricks, who was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, had one year left on his rookie contract and was making $1.1 million per year on that deal.

He started in all 16 regular-season games and both postseason games last year, recording 113 tackles with one sack, one interception and one touchdown.