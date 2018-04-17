American tennis player Jared Donaldson confronts umpire in heated Monte Carlo exchange

A furious Jared Donaldson confronted umpire Arnaud Gabas in a heated exchange Monday during his first-round loss to Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Donaldson, who was unseeded, squared up to Gabas in unsavory scenes when he insisted a Ramos-Vinolas serve was out during the second set of his 6-3, 6-3 loss.

Gabas judged that Ramos-Vinolas' ace clipped the line, but a ranting Donaldson pointed at the French official and shouted "show me the mark" before claiming "you're making up a mark because you don't like me."

Donaldson, 21, called for a supervisor and when Gabas said he had been aggressive, the world No. 51 replied sarcastically: "Oh, I'm sorry, I hurt your feelings. I apologize."

He was given a code violation following the outburst that lasted for almost five minutes.

