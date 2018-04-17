Tennis: Donaldson confronts umpire in heated Monte Carlo exchange

A furious Jared Donaldson confronted umpire Arnaud Gabas in a heated exchange during his first-round defeat to Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday.

Unseeded American Donaldson squared up to Gabas in unsavoury scenes when he insisted a Ramos-Vinolas serve was out during the second set of his 6-3 6-3 loss.

Gabas adjudged Ramos-Vinolas' ace to have clipped the line, but a ranting Donaldson pointed at the French official and shouted "show me the mark" before claiming "you're making up a mark because you don't like me."

Donaldson called for a supervisor and when Gabas said he had been aggressive, the world number 51 replied sarcastically: "Oh I'm sorry, I hurt your feelings. I apologise."

The 21-year-old was given a code violation following an outburst which lasted for almost five minutes.