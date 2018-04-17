News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ricciardo targets two-year F1 contract
Ricciardo's shock revelation in deal demands

Tennis: Donaldson confronts umpire in heated Monte Carlo exchange

Omnisport
Omnisport /

A furious Jared Donaldson confronted umpire Arnaud Gabas in a heated exchange during his first-round defeat to Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday.

Donaldson confronts umpire in heated Monte Carlo exchange

Donaldson confronts umpire in heated Monte Carlo exchange

Unseeded American Donaldson squared up to Gabas in unsavoury scenes when he insisted a Ramos-Vinolas serve was out during the second set of his 6-3 6-3 loss.

Gabas adjudged Ramos-Vinolas' ace to have clipped the line, but a ranting Donaldson pointed at the French official and shouted "show me the mark" before claiming "you're making up a mark because you don't like me."

READ MORE: Djokovic saunters through in Monte Carlo

READ MORE: Mertens claims Lugano title

READ MORE: Andujar crushes Edmund hopes in Marrakech final

Donaldson called for a supervisor and when Gabas said he had been aggressive, the world number 51 replied sarcastically: "Oh I'm sorry, I hurt your feelings. I apologise."

The 21-year-old was given a code violation following an outburst which lasted for almost five minutes.

Back To Top