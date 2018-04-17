Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic started his clay-court season with a flawless straight-sets victory over compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Novak Djokovic ends slide, opens clay-court season flawlessly at Monte Carlo

The 12-time Grand Slam champion, with coach Marian Vajda back in Djokovic's corner after his recent split with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek, eased to a 6-0, 6-1 win in only 56 minutes on a glorious Monday in the Principality.

Djokovic looked completely out of sorts last month when he slumped to shocking losses to Taro Daniel and Benoit Paire in Indian Wells and Miami, respectively, but stopped the rot in his first match on the red surface this year.

The ninth seed from Serbia lost just three points on serve in the opening set and returned superbly in a commanding display, wrapping up his first victory since the Australian Open in January.

Djokovic moved far more freely and was calm and composed throughout, teaching his countryman a lesson to set up a second-round encounter with Borna Coric.



Oh hello there.



Some vintage backhand work from Djokovic. #RolexMCMasters pic.twitter.com/5AlvjRGBur

— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 16, 2018





A two-time champion in Monte Carlo, Djokovic put Lajovic under pressure from the start, a tame forehand into the net putting Djokovic 2-0 up and he had a double break courtesy of an errant backhand from the outsider.

Djokovic did not give Lajovic a sniff of a break and sealed the opening set in only 22 minutes with a sublime forehand winner down the line.

The 93-ranked Lajovic finally got on the board with a hold in his first service game of the second set, and Djokovic saved the first break point he faced before taking a 3-1 lead.

Djokovic was in a hurry to get the job done and Lajovic was put out of his misery when he drilled a backhand wide.