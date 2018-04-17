Hal Greer has died at 81, the 76ers announced Monday morning.

76ers legend, Hall of Famer Hal Greer dies at 81

Greer was an NBA All-Star 10 times in his 15-year career with the 76ers and Syracuse Nationals. He was was also on the 1967 Philadelphia championship team, which ended the Celtics’ eight-year run as NBA champions.



The 76ers mourn the passing of Hal Greer, an NBA champion, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and team legend » https://t.co/AowwLmxKwm pic.twitter.com/NW4ZkQveL7

— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 16, 2018



Greer was the first player to have his number retired by the 76ers when the team hung his No. 15 jersey from the rafters in 1976. He still leads the organization in points, field goals, field goals attempted, games and minutes played.

He was drafted in 1958 by the Syracuse Nationals and moved with the franchise to Philadelphia five years later, spending his entire career with the franchise.

"In addition to his historic contributions on the court, Greer will forever be remembered as a true gentleman who used the tremendous platform of basketball to uplift and inspire others," the team said in a statement.

The team also said it will honor Greer in Monday's Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against the Heat in Philadelphia.