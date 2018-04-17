News

Keenan Allen blasts Chargers’ offseason moves

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Keenan Allen is as miffed by the Chargers' offseason plan as their fans.

After the team decided to let defensive end Chris McCain hit the open market Sunday, Allen posted the update on Instagram with the caption: “I just don’t understand sometimes! But we sign people like… nvm.”



Allen later deleted the post.


MORE:
Chargers sign QB Geno Smith to 1-year deal

McCain, a high school and college teammate of Allen’s, was third on the Chargers in sacks last season (5.0) and would have cost L.A. less than $2 million if the team hadn’t rescinded it’s restricted free-agency tender offered last month.

The Chargers made a couple nice moves earlier this offseason bringing in kicker Caleb Sturgis and center Mike Pouncey. But their latest move — the singing of quarterback Geno Smith to a one-year deal — raised a few eyebrows and apparently the ire of of the team’s best wideout.

