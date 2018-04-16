Donovan Mitchell injury update: Jazz rookie (toe) set to play Game 2 vs. Thunder, report says

An MRI on Donovan Mitchell's injured left foot came back negative late Sunday as the Jazz rookie has been cleared for Game 2 against the Thunder, ESPN.com reported.



Mitchell injured a toe during Utah’s Game 1 loss to the Thunder on Sunday and left the game briefly for an X-ray that showed no damage. He later returned to finish the 116-108 loss with a team-high 27 points.

After the game Mitchell told reporters he “stubbed” his toe. Head coach Quin Snyder didn’t seem overly concerned as he said: “Everything that we know right now, he’s fine.”

Game 2 is scheduled 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.