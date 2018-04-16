Former Steelers standout Harrison retires

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison has announced his retirement.

"I've missed way too much for way too long... and I'm done," Harrison wrote in a Instagram post on Monday.

Harrison previously announced his retirement four years ago, only to reverse that decision.

An undrafted free agent out of college, Harrison signed with the Steelers in 2002 and, after a spell in NFL Europe with the Rhein Fire in 2003, returned to Pittsburgh in 2004 and began to make his presence felt.

He played 14 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Steelers, twice earning first-team All-Pro honours and being named to the Pro Bowl five times in consecutive seasons from 2007-11.

Harrison was named Defensive Player of the Year for the 2008 season, which he capped with the longest interception return in Super Bowl history, his 100-yard effort helping the Steelers to victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

That marked the second Lombardi Trophy of Harrison's career, having also triumphed with the Steelers three years previous against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

He was denied a third as the Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV and, after being released by Pittsburgh last December, helped the New England Patriots to Super Bowl LII only to lose 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles in his last professional game.

Harrison finishes his career with 84.5 sacks, 34 forced fumbles and eight interceptions to go along with 795 total tackles.