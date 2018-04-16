Napoli captain Marek Hamsik insists his side will "fight to the end", despite falling six points behind Juventus in the race for the Serie A title.

We will fight to the end, insists Napoli skipper Hamsik

The Partenopei dropped two points in a goalless draw at AC Milan on Sunday, while the Bianconeri extended their advantage at the top by beating Sampdoria 3-0 in Turin.

And the result "leaves a bitter taste in our mouths", according to Hamsik, but he insists they must believe that they can catch the league leaders.

"There are still 18 points up for grabs, and we will fight to the end," said Hamsik.

"The gap between us and Juventus is getting big, but we must keep believing until it's no longer mathematically possible.

"The draw against Milan leaves a bitter taste in our mouths, especially given how many chances we made compared to the Rossoneri.

"We just have to think about our next game against Udinese. We must forget what happened at San Siro and focus on our next objective.

"I also want to thank all the Azzurri fans at San Siro."