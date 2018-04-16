Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!

Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free-to-air websites

There is some league action in Spain and England at the beginning of the week, with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United playing, while the FA Cup semi-finals take place at the weekend.

The Serie A title could be decided this week, with both Juventus and Napoli in action through the week, with a series of crucial matches to be played.

If you fancy a glimpse of tomorrow's stars, the youth teams of Manchester City and Chelsea are in action in the UEFA Youth League against Barcelona and Porto respectively.

To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.

All live football matches on UK TV this week

Monday April 16, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Everton U23 vs Liverpool U23 Premier League 2 19:00 LFCTV Mainz vs Freiburg Bundesliga 19:30 BT Sport 1 West Ham vs Stoke City Premier League 20:00 Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday April 17, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Deportivo La Coruna vs Sevilla La Liga 18:30 Sky Sports Red Button Inter vs Cagliari Serie A 19:45 BT Sport 2 Brighton vs Tottenham Premier League 19:45 Sky Sports Premier League Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 19:45 BT Sport 1 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga 20:00 Sky Sports Football Villarreal vs Leganes La Liga 20:30 Sky Sports Red Button

Wednesday April 18, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Benevento vs Atalanta Serie A 17:00 BT Sport 1 Roda JC vs PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie 17:30 Sky Sports Mix Valencia vs Getafe La Liga 18:30 Sky Sports Football Espanyol vs Eibar La Liga 18:30 Sky Sports Red Button Willem II vs Feyenoord Eredivisie 19:45 Sky Sports Mix Napoli vs Udinese Serie A 19:45 BT Sport 2 Crotone vs Juventus Serie A 19:45 BT Sport 3 Fiorentina vs Lazio Serie A 19:45 BT Sport Extra 4 Torino vs AC Milan Serie A 19:45 BT Sport Extra 3 Bournemouth vs Man Utd Premier League 19:45 BT Sport 1 Schalke vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 19:45 BT Sport Extra 5 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 20:00 Sky Sports Football

Thursday April 19, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Alaves vs Girona La Liga 18:30 Sky Sports Red Button Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 18:30 Sky Sports Red Button Ajax vs VVV Venlo Eredivisie 19:45 Sky Sports Red Button Blackburn Rovers vs Peterborough United League One 19:45 Sky Sports Football Burnley vs Chelsea Premier League 19:45 Sky Sports Premier League Levante vs Malaga La Liga 20:30 Sky Sports Red Button Real Betis vs Las Palmas La Liga 20:30 Sky Sports Red Button Sao Paulo vs Atletico Paranaense Copa do Brasil 23:15 FreeSports

Friday April 20, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Chelsea U19 vs Porto U19 UEFA Youth League 12:00 BT Sport 3 Man City U19 vs Barcelona U19 UEFA Youth League 16:00 BT Sport 3 Liverpool U18 vs Man Utd U18 U18 Premier League 19:00 LFCTV / MUTV Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga 19:30 BT Sport 1 Millwall vs Fulham Championship 19:45 Sky Sports Football Dijon vs Lyon Ligue 1 19:45 BT Sport ESPN Leganes vs Deportivo La Coruna La Liga 20:00 Sky Sports Mix

Saturday April 21, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel West Brom vs Liverpool Premier League 12:30 Sky Sports Premier League Hibernian vs Celtic Scottish Premiership 12:30 BT Sport 1 Eastleigh vs Macclesfield Town National League 12:30 BT Sport 2 Man Utd vs Tottenham FA Cup 17:15 BBC One Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 17:30 BT Sport 1 Montral Impact vs LA Galaxy MLS 18:00 Sky Sports Mix Cardiff City vs Nottingham Forest Championship 19:45 Sky Sports Football AC Milan vs Benevento Serie A 19:45 BT Sport 3 Sevilla vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 20:30 Sky Sports Mix

Sunday April 22, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Orlando City vs San Jose Earthquakes MLS 00:30 Sky Sports Football Cagliari vs Bologna Serie A 11:30 BT Sport 1 Rangers vs Hearts Scottish Premiership 12:30 Sky Sports Football Arsenal vs West Ham Premier League 13:30 Sky Sports Premier League Nice vs Montpellier Ligue 1 14:00 BT Sport Extra 3 Lazio vs Sampdoria Serie A 14:00 BT Sport ESPN Chievo vs Inter Serie A 14:00 BT Sport Extra 2 Chelsea vs Southampton FA Cup 15:00 BT Sport 1 Man City vs Swansea Premier League 16:30 Sky Sports Football Cologne vs Schalke Bundesliga 17:00 BT Sport 1 Juventus vs Napoli Serie A 19:45 BT Sport 1 Bordeaux vs PSG Ligue 1 20:00 BT Sport 3 Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista Primeira Liga 20:15 FreeSports Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United MLS 21:00 Sky Sports Mix Porland Timbers vs New York City MLS 23:00 Sky Sports Football

How to watch football for free in the UK

There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.

National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Alba, BBC Wales and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.

Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga, Brazil's Copa do Brasil and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.

See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.

Match Competition Kick-off time (BST) Channel Sao Paulo vs Atletico Paranaense Copa do Brasil April 19 / 23:15 FreeSports Man Utd vs Tottenham FA Cup April 21 /17:15 BBC One Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista Primeira Liga April 22 / 20:15 FreeSports

Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30 .

On Channel 5, you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship, which airs on Saturdays at 21:00.

Sky Sports News, which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.

How to legally stream football in the UK

As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.

Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.

BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app, through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.

The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer, which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.