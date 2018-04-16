Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free-to-air websites

Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!
There is some league action in Spain and England at the beginning of the week, with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United playing, while the FA Cup semi-finals take place at the weekend.
The Serie A title could be decided this week, with both Juventus and Napoli in action through the week, with a series of crucial matches to be played.
If you fancy a glimpse of tomorrow's stars, the youth teams of Manchester City and Chelsea are in action in the UEFA Youth League against Barcelona and Porto respectively.
To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.
All live football matches on UK TV this week
Monday April 16, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (BST)
|Channel
|Everton U23 vs Liverpool U23
|Premier League 2
|19:00
|LFCTV
|Mainz vs Freiburg
|Bundesliga
|19:30
|BT Sport 1
|West Ham vs Stoke City
|Premier League
|20:00
|Sky Sports Premier League
Tuesday April 17, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (BST)
|Channel
|Deportivo La Coruna vs Sevilla
|La Liga
|18:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Inter vs Cagliari
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport 2
|Brighton vs Tottenham
|Premier League
|19:45
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|19:45
|BT Sport 1
|Celta Vigo vs Barcelona
|La Liga
|20:00
|Sky Sports Football
|Villarreal vs Leganes
|La Liga
|20:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
Wednesday April 18, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (BST)
|Channel
|Benevento vs Atalanta
|Serie A
|17:00
|BT Sport 1
|Roda JC vs PSV Eindhoven
|Eredivisie
|17:30
|Sky Sports Mix
|Valencia vs Getafe
|La Liga
|18:30
|Sky Sports Football
|Espanyol vs Eibar
|La Liga
|18:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Willem II vs Feyenoord
|Eredivisie
|19:45
|Sky Sports Mix
|Napoli vs Udinese
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport 2
|Crotone vs Juventus
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport 3
|Fiorentina vs Lazio
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport Extra 4
|Torino vs AC Milan
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport Extra 3
|Bournemouth vs Man Utd
|Premier League
|19:45
|BT Sport 1
|Schalke vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|Bundesliga
|19:45
|BT Sport Extra 5
|Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
|La Liga
|20:00
|Sky Sports Football
Thursday April 19, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (BST)
|Channel
|Alaves vs Girona
|La Liga
|18:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|18:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Ajax vs VVV Venlo
|Eredivisie
|19:45
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Blackburn Rovers vs Peterborough United
|League One
|19:45
|Sky Sports Football
|Burnley vs Chelsea
|Premier League
|19:45
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Levante vs Malaga
|La Liga
|20:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Real Betis vs Las Palmas
|La Liga
|20:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Sao Paulo vs Atletico Paranaense
|Copa do Brasil
|23:15
|FreeSports
Friday April 20, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (BST)
|Channel
|Chelsea U19 vs Porto U19
|UEFA Youth League
|12:00
|BT Sport 3
|Man City U19 vs Barcelona U19
|UEFA Youth League
|16:00
|BT Sport 3
|Liverpool U18 vs Man Utd U18
|U18 Premier League
|19:00
|LFCTV / MUTV
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga
|19:30
|BT Sport 1
|Millwall vs Fulham
|Championship
|19:45
|Sky Sports Football
|Dijon vs Lyon
|Ligue 1
|19:45
|BT Sport ESPN
|Leganes vs Deportivo La Coruna
|La Liga
|20:00
|Sky Sports Mix
Saturday April 21, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (BST)
|Channel
|West Brom vs Liverpool
|Premier League
|12:30
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Hibernian vs Celtic
|Scottish Premiership
|12:30
|BT Sport 1
|Eastleigh vs Macclesfield Town
|National League
|12:30
|BT Sport 2
|Man Utd vs Tottenham
|FA Cup
|17:15
|BBC One
|Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|17:30
|BT Sport 1
|Montral Impact vs LA Galaxy
|MLS
|18:00
|Sky Sports Mix
|Cardiff City vs Nottingham Forest
|Championship
|19:45
|Sky Sports Football
|AC Milan vs Benevento
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport 3
|Sevilla vs Barcelona
|Copa del Rey
|20:30
|Sky Sports Mix
Sunday April 22, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (BST)
|Channel
|Orlando City vs San Jose Earthquakes
|MLS
|00:30
|Sky Sports Football
|Cagliari vs Bologna
|Serie A
|11:30
|BT Sport 1
|Rangers vs Hearts
|Scottish Premiership
|12:30
|Sky Sports Football
|Arsenal vs West Ham
|Premier League
|13:30
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Nice vs Montpellier
|Ligue 1
|14:00
|BT Sport Extra 3
|Lazio vs Sampdoria
|Serie A
|14:00
|BT Sport ESPN
|Chievo vs Inter
|Serie A
|14:00
|BT Sport Extra 2
|Chelsea vs Southampton
|FA Cup
|15:00
|BT Sport 1
|Man City vs Swansea
|Premier League
|16:30
|Sky Sports Football
|Cologne vs Schalke
|Bundesliga
|17:00
|BT Sport 1
|Juventus vs Napoli
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport 1
|Bordeaux vs PSG
|Ligue 1
|20:00
|BT Sport 3
|Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista
|Primeira Liga
|20:15
|FreeSports
|Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United
|MLS
|21:00
|Sky Sports Mix
|Porland Timbers vs New York City
|MLS
|23:00
|Sky Sports Football
How to watch football for free in the UK
There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.
National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Alba, BBC Wales and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.
Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga, Brazil's Copa do Brasil and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.
See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (BST)
|Channel
|Sao Paulo vs Atletico Paranaense
|Copa do Brasil
|April 19 / 23:15
|FreeSports
|Man Utd vs Tottenham
|FA Cup
|April 21 /17:15
|BBC One
|Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista
|Primeira Liga
|April 22 / 20:15
|FreeSports
Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30 .
On Channel 5, you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship, which airs on Saturdays at 21:00.
Sky Sports News, which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.
How to legally stream football in the UK
As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.
Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.
BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app, through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.
The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.
Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer, which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.