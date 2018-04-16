Fabio happy with big results against big boys at home

Another match against another top team in the Super League and Kuala Lumpur managed to take points off, albeit only the one this time around.

In their return to the top flight this season, the City boys have already played Johor Darul Ta'zim, Kedah and now Pahang in their home KLFA Stadium. Of the three matches against the perennial trophy chasers in Malaysia, the Pahang result was by far the worse.

Fabio Maciel da Silva had earlier led his team to defeat both JDT and Kedah by 1-0 and 4-3 scorelines respectively and stayed unbeaten at home against the three teams that finished the highest in the 2017 Super League.

"From the matches against JDT, Kedah and Pahang - we have 7 points. That is a big achievement and something that will be crucial towards the end of the season."

"The first half we were leading but I was not satisfied. We gave them too many chances. The game was too fast and Pahang had a lot of space to operate. We made too many mistakes but overall it was alright to get one point," said Fabio in the post-match press conference.

The result meant that KL stayed in 8th spot in the table, two points away from the relegation zone now occupied by Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan.

In the match that saw KL take the lead twice only to be pegged back each time by Pahang, Fabio while disappointed with the result was still satisfied with the performance that his players put in.

The match also saw the inexperienced Khatul Anuar starting between the sticks and Fabio was more than pleased with what he saw 20-year-old goal keeper.

"His performance fantastic. He saved us 3-4 times. I know he's quality but with all young players, he need time. He only played one half against Selangor and now full match against Pahang," enthused Fabio.

KL will next play Selangor in the FA Cup quarterfinal second leg, hoping to overturn a 0-3 deficit from the first leg.

