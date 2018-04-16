Callum Hawkins has been discharged from hospital to return to Scotland after collapsing during the Commonwealth Games marathon.

Hawkins discharged from hospital after marathon collapse

Leading the men's event with a mile to go in hot conditions, Hawkins began weaving before falling over a kerb and appeared in significant distress.

The 25-year-old briefly got back to his feet to continue, but he soon collapsed once more and the time it took medical staff to attend attracted widespread criticism.

Hawkins received treatment at Gold Coast University Hospital, with Team Scotland later revealing he was sitting up and speaking with family and medical staff.

Thanking medics after being discharged, Hawkins said: "It's great to be back with my team-mates."