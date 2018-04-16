Foster will not participate in 49ers team activities

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will not participate in team activities as his domestic violence case plays out, the team announced on Sunday.

Foster, selected by the 49ers with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, was charged with felony domestic violence against his live-in girlfriend on Thursday.

He faces allegations that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempted to prevent a victim from reporting a crime and possession of an assault weapon. Foster is also being charged with misdemeanour possession of large capacity weapon magazine.

If Foster is convicted on all of these crimes, he could face more than 11 years in prison.

A statement from 49ers CEO Jed York, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan read: "Reuben Foster will not participate in team activities as he is tending to his legal matters. As previously stated, his future with the team will be determined by the information revealed during the legal process."

Foster was originally arrested on February 12 on charges relating to domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon. He is scheduled to enter a plea at a hearing on April 30.

The 24-year-old impressed significantly in his rookie season, racking up 72 tackles in 10 games as the 49ers went 6-10 in Shanahan's first season in charge.

The 49ers open offseason workouts on Monday.