The AFC Champions League 2018 enters Matchday Six in the West Zone on Monday. Here is a look at what awaits us in a crucial week:

AFC Champions League 2018: Group Stage Matchday Six Preview: West Zone

GROUP A

Al Jazira (UAE) v Al Ahli (KSA)

UAE's Al Jazira are at home to Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli on Tuesday. Both teams have secured their spot in the knockout stages of the tournament and only thing that remains is determining the group winner. Al Ahli, three points clear at the top, can clinch top spot if they avoid a defeat while Al Jazira needs to win by two goals or win 1-0. Al Ahli won the reverse fixture and Jazira will be eager to get a measure of revenge.

Venue: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Kick-off: April 17, 18:30 UTC+4

Tractorsazi Tabriz (IRN) v Al Gharafa (QAT)

Qatar's Al Gharafa travel to Iran on Tuesday to take on Tractorsazi Tabriz. This fixture does not have any bearing on how the group will pan out as they are eliminated already. All that remains is pride to play for and Al Gharafa will look to avoid defeat and hold on to the third spot.

Venue: Yadegar-e Emam Stadium, Tabriz

Kick-off: April 17, 19:00 UTC+4:30

GROUP B

Al Duhail (QAT) v Al Wahda (UAE)

Qatar's Al Duhail, who are assured of top spot in Group B, are up against UAE's Al Wahda on Tuesday. The Emirati side have only three points from five games and have just pride to play for. Al Duhail, on the other hand, will be looking to keep their perfect record in the tournament going.

Venue: Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Kick-off: April 17, 17:00 UTC+3

Lokomotiv (UZB) v Zobahan (IRN)

Uzbekistan's Lokomotiv welcome Iran's Zobahan in what is a crunch Group B clash on Tuesday. Both teams are tied at six points each and the winner will advance as group runners-up. Zobahan, thanks to their earlier win over Lokomotiv, will go through with a draw as well. But Lokomotiv have a strong record at home and will not be pushovers.

Venue: Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent

Kick-off: April 17, 19:00 UTC+5

GROUP C

Persepolis (IRN) v Al Sadd (QAT)

Iran's Persepolis welcome Qatari outfit Al Sadd on Monday in a Group C clash. Persepolis and Al Sadd are assured of qualification and as such there is not much at stake other than the top spot in the group. Persepolis need a win to clinch it while avoiding a loss will help Al Sadd win the group. When these two teams met earlier, Al Sadd had won 3-1 at home.

Venue: Azadi Stadium, Tehran

Kick-off: April 16, 19:30 UTC+4

Al Wasl (UAE) v Nasaf (UZB)

UAE's Al Wasl welcome Uzbeksitan's FC Nasaf in what is a dead rubber in Group C. Nasaf and Al Wasl are out of the running for the knockout spots and this match has no bearing on the group standings. Al Wasl, who are pointless, will want to record a win for pride but it will be tough against the Uzbek side who beat them 1-0 earlier.

Venue: Zabeel Stadium, Dubai

Kick-off: April 16, 19:00 UTC+4

GROUP D

Al Hilal (KSA) v Esteghlal (IRN)

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal host Esteghlal of Iran on Monday. Al Hilal have already been eliminated from the tournament while Esteghlal are through to the next stage. However, a win will ensure Esteghlal will go through as group winners while Al Hilal will want revenge for the 1-0 loss they suffered at the hands of the Iranians earlier in the group.

Venue: Kuwait Sports Club Stadium, Kuwait City

Kick-off: April 16, 18:45 UTC+3

Al Rayyan (QAT) v Al Ain (UAE)

Qatar's Al Rayyan are at home to UAE's Al Ain in what is a crunch Group D clash. The equation is simple for both sides. Al Rayyan, placed a point below Al Ain in third, need a home win to go through while Al Ain will advance if they avoid a loss. The teams had played out a 1-1 draw earlier in the group and that result will suit Al Ain.

Venue: Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha

Kick-off: April 16, 18:45 UTC+3





