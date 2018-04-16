Gattuso demands more from AC Milan despite holding Napoli

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso believes there is still more to come from his side after the 0-0 home draw against Serie A title contenders Napoli.

The Rossoneri were grateful to a superb Gianluigi Donnarumma save from Arkadiusz Milik in stoppage-time to earn a point against Maurizio Sarri's men.

After a third consecutive league draw Milan have failed to win in Serie A for a month, although they have faced Napoli, rivals Inter and league leaders Juventus in that run.

And despite Milan showing they can compete with Italy's elite, Gattuso demanded further improvement from his side as their Champions League qualification hopes fade.

"In the last four matches, we have faced Juventus and Napoli and we are still far from them," Gattuso told Milan TV.

"However, we stood up, played offensive football and took our risks against them, which is positive.

"Suso and [Hakan] Calhanoglu worked hard to close their spaces making it difficult for them to pass the ball forward.

"Sometimes I ask my attacking players too much. We played well but we still have to raise the bar."



With Napoli having won just two of their last six Serie A games, holders Juve opened up a six-point lead atop the table with a 3-0 defeat of Sampdoria.

But Sarri is not worrying about Juve's results although Massimiliano Allegri's men appear to be closing in on a seventh consecutive Scudetto.

"We don't care what Juventus do," Sarri told Mediaset Premium. "We are on our journey, the team did well.

"If we had played this performance with this result in the first half of the season, we would have been praised for it.

"The only regret is that if we had played against Sassuolo [a 1-1 draw last month] with this determination, we would have more points.

"Aside from a couple of crosses, we allowed Milan absolutely nothing."