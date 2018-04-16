Strengthened Tactix retain same captain

Defender Jess Maclennan has held onto the captaincy of the Tactix for the looming national netball premiership.

Maclennan (nee Moulds) will lead a squad who finished last in the inaugural competition, winning just two of their 15 matches.

She is part of a defensive circle which also includes first-choice Silver Fern Temalisi Fakahokotau and new signing from the Southern Steel, Jane Watson.

Defender Zoe Walker has been named vice-captain by coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek.

Maclennan took over the captaincy last season but played a limited on-court role as she worked her way back from a knee injury suffered while captaining the New Zealand A team against England in 2016.

The Tactix will contest a pre-season tournament in Otaki this weekend, ahead of the premiership's first round of matches on May 6.