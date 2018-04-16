News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Footy world's hilarious take on Bruce's Winx moment
Footy world's hilarious take on Bruce's Winx moment

Strengthened Tactix retain same captain

NZ Newswire /

Defender Jess Maclennan has held onto the captaincy of the Tactix for the looming national netball premiership.

Maclennan (nee Moulds) will lead a squad who finished last in the inaugural competition, winning just two of their 15 matches.

She is part of a defensive circle which also includes first-choice Silver Fern Temalisi Fakahokotau and new signing from the Southern Steel, Jane Watson.

Defender Zoe Walker has been named vice-captain by coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek.

Maclennan took over the captaincy last season but played a limited on-court role as she worked her way back from a knee injury suffered while captaining the New Zealand A team against England in 2016.

The Tactix will contest a pre-season tournament in Otaki this weekend, ahead of the premiership's first round of matches on May 6.

Back To Top