Hareb exits championship tour surf event

After a nervous delay caused by a nearby shark attack, Paige Hareb has lost her repechage at the championship tour surfing event in Western Australia.

Two-time defending world champion Tyler Wright of Australia held off a bold challenge from New Zealander Hareb to win their second-round event 14.73 to 13.03 at the Margaret River Pro.

Both were forced to wait about an hour to compete following a shark attack at Cobblestones Beach, 15km away.

A man in his 30s was attacked by a shark shortly before 8am.

Organisers eventually deemed the water safe to compete in for the elite women contesting the third-round event, with additional safety measures.

Hareb put up a strong showing, notching scores of 6.60 and 6.43 out of 10 for her two best waves.

Wright unleashed a 7.83 ride on her final wave to wrap up victory and eliminate the Kiwi.

Hareb has exited at that stage in each of the first three rounds, all in Australia, leaving her at the bottom of the standings heading into the fourth of 10 legs, in Brazil next month.