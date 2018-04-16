Reuben Foster will not participate in 49ers team activities

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will not participate in team activities as his domestic violence case plays out, the team announced Sunday.



Offseason workouts begin Monday for the 49ers.

Foster was charged with felony domestic violence against his live-in girlfriend, the Santa Clara District Attorney's office announced Thursday.

Foster faces allegations that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempted to prevent a victim from reporting a crime and possession of an assault weapon. He is also being charged with misdemeanor possession of large capacity weapon magazine.

"As previously stated, [Foster's] future with the team will be determined by the information revealed during the legal process," the Niners' statement said Sunday.

If Foster is convicted on all of these accounts, he could face more than 11 years in prison.

"Our focus is on holding accountable those who hurt their intimate partners," Prosecutor Kevin Smith said in a statement. "Our Office handles between four and five thousand domestic violence cases each year. We only hope that this case illuminates the tragic regularity of the rest."

"The 49ers organization is aware of today's disturbing charges regarding Reuben Foster. We will continue to follow this serious matter," the statement read. "Reuben is aware that his place in our organization is under great scrutiny and will depend on what is learned through the legal process."

Foster was originally arrested Feb. 12 on charges relating to domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon. The release notes the victim told police, "Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head eight to 10 times."

Foster is scheduled to enter a plea at a hearing on April 30.