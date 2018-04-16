News

Johnson outlasts Sandgren for successive Houston titles

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Steve Johnson outlasted Tennys Sandgren to complete a successful defence of the US Men's Clay Court Championship on Sunday.

Johnson outlasts Sandgren for successive Houston titles

Johnson outlasts Sandgren for successive Houston titles

In an all-American final in Houston, world number 51 Johnson edged a 7-6 (7-2) 2-6 6-4 victory after two hours and 22 minutes.

Sandgren fended off four break points before failing to consolidate a break of his own as the opening set went to a tie-break that his opponent won comfortably.

The Australian Open quarter-finalist did not lose confidence, exemplified by a tweener in game five of the second set, and he forced a decider that proved a much closer affair.

Sandgren was the first to slip up, though, and Johnson staved off a break point before clinching the title.

