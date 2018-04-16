BOSTON — It had the makings of a bit of a rare Bucks miracle. And before we get into the reality for Milwaukee — a heartbreaking 113-107 overtime loss in the opener of the East playoff series against the Celtics — let’s consider the magnitude of what almost was, how one preternatural shot from 35 feet away with 0.5 seconds to play in regulation very nearly injected a dose a magic into what has been a mostly grim and bleak Bucks season.

NBA playoffs 2018: Bucks' luck runs out against Celtics, leaving Milwaukee in familiar place

Just moments after Boston’s Terry Rozier had daggered Milwaukee on what amounted to a defensive surrender by Eric Bledsoe, Rozier’s defender, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sought out Middleton and asked him if he wanted the shot. There was but a half-second to play, and Rozier’s shot gave Boston a 99-96 lead.

Never mind that. Middleton told Antetokounmpo, who would be inbounding, to get him the ball.

Still, once the play began, Antetokounmpo said he first looked at Tony Snell, who was in the corner, open, but far away. Next he went to Bledsoe, who was close to Antetokounmpo near the sideline, but there was no passing lane available. Finally, it was Middleton, standing about 35 feet from the basket.

“I looked at Khris,” Antetokoumpo said. “He was far away, so I thought, I can’t give him the ball. But I didn’t have no option, so I gave it to Khris.”

That was the third option the Bucks have for that type of situation against the Celtics.

“He had actually gone through two, I would say, in terms of the progressions of what he looked at,” Bucks coach Joe Prunty said. “At the end of the day, we had a couple of things in mind we wanted to look at because of what their defenses are, and we went with what we thought was the best. Khris ended up popping to an area and got a wide-open look. Great shot by him. Good poise by Giannis to be able to get the ball in.”

Middleton, of course, knocked down the line-drive shot just as the clock expired.

“That’s a play we have been practicing for a couple weeks now, preparing for that moment,” Middleton said. “We actually flipped the side of the floor we usually run it on in practice. I just got a good look. Giannis was surveying the floor. I was just trying to get open. At that point, it was a catch-and-shoot situation. Just, if I get it in my hands, let it go. Somehow it dropped in for me.”

For a brief time, it looked as though a bizarre game of momentum swings and ugly performances might finally wind up on Milwaukee’s side. But if you’re looking for an advantage the Celtics can cling to in this series — this is a Boston team without star guard Kyrie Irving, as well as reserve guard Marcus Smart or reserve forward Daniel Theis — it’s that very little goes the Bucks’ way on the basketball floor these days.

This is a team that stagnated under coach Jason Kidd in the first half of the year and fired him back in January, one that closed the season in an 11-13 stumble dating back to Feb. 23.

No doubt, the Bucks have a talent advantage. They got 35 points from Antetokounmpo, who has established himself as an elite player in the league. They got 31 from Middleton, who is capable of that kind of output when he takes smart shots and gets some space. The Celtics figure to be bothered by Middleton’s size (6-8) all series as they try to play him with smaller defenders.

But the rest of the Bucks, as has been the case so often, were a bummer. Middleton and Antetokounmpo combined to shoot 56.1 percent from the floor and 5-for-8 from the 3-point line. The rest of the team: 17-for-42 (40.5 percent) and 3-for-13 from the 3-point line.

Boston deserves some credit for the way it gutted out this win. Despite Antetokounmpo’s scoring output, big man Al Horford made him work at both ends of the floor, and his 24 points and 12 rebounds helped neutralize his fellow All-Star. Three other Celtics — Rozier, Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown — topped 20 points on the game, and the Celtics were 9-for-15 on 3-pointers in the second half and overtime.

Most significant was the way the Celtics rallied back after watching Middleton’s stunning 3-pointer go down to send the game into overtime. They held the Bucks to 3-for-12 shooting in the extra period, and Rozier scored eight of the team’s 14 points.

There was a determination not to allow Middleton’s miracle to be defining moment of the game.

“I was mad as hell when he made that shot, number one,” Rozier said. “But we knew, it is the playoffs, it happens. He hit a crazy shot, especially with .5, so you know that’s tough. We know, going into overtime, it was, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s stay together, let’s win this game.’

“We came into the huddle and you could tell that people was upset a little bit because we wanted to go home and wrap up Game 1, but we were still living in the moment. We had to fight, and that’s what we did. We never stopped believing we were going to win.”

So the gimpy Celtics survived for the win, which is likely how they’ll have to approach this series as a whole if they’re going to win.

And the Bucks, a team so devoid of magic this season, will trudge on to Game 2 with a deficit ahead.