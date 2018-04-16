Monday’s Patriots Day game at Fenway Park rained out

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Weather has not been kind to Major League Baseball so far this season.

Huge snow and rain storms have forced a number of delays and postponements already this season, and the Red Sox became the latest to feel the blow. Boston announced Sunday that Monday's celebrated Patriots Day game against the Orioles has been postponed and moved to May 17.


#FenwayWeather

Boston has a 100 percent chance of rain Sunday night and all day Monday, according to weather.com, which forced the team to call the game a day early.

With Monday’s game at Fenway Park rained out, that makes 22 postponed games across MLB since the beginning of the season. It's the first Patriots Day game to be postponed since 1984.

