NHL playoffs 2018: Penguins score twice in 5 seconds, tie postseason record

Sporting News
Sporting News /

With the offensive firepower on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster, they put up goals in bunches. On Sunday afternoon, with a chance to regain home-ice advantage in their first round series against the Philadelphia Flyers, two historically fast goals put them back on track.

Evgeni Malkin and Brian Domoulin scored five seconds apart in the second period, quickly doubling the Penguins lead from 2- to 4-0, matching a Stanley Cup Playoffs record for the fastest two goals scored by any team.



It started with Malkin, who connected on the power play to put Pittsburgh ahead 3-0, Malkin's second goal of the series.


On the ensuing faceoff, Sidney Crosby went forward with the puck, the Penguins broke back into the offensive zone, and set up Domoulin with a backhand, cross-ice pass.



It's been a lopsided three games for the Penguins and Flyers, with each team trading routs. Pittsburgh won Game 1 7-0 at PPG Paints Arena, but the Flyers rebounded to take Game 2, 5-1. Pittsburgh defeated the Flyers 5-1 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

