With the offensive firepower on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster, they put up goals in bunches. On Sunday afternoon, with a chance to regain home-ice advantage in their first round series against the Philadelphia Flyers, two historically fast goals put them back on track.

NHL playoffs 2018: Penguins score twice in 5 seconds, tie postseason record

Evgeni Malkin and Brian Domoulin scored five seconds apart in the second period, quickly doubling the Penguins lead from 2- to 4-0, matching a Stanley Cup Playoffs record for the fastest two goals scored by any team.



The @penguins scored two goals in five seconds to match the NHL playoff record for the fastest two goals by one team.



On the ensuing faceoff, Sidney Crosby went forward with the puck, the Penguins broke back into the offensive zone, and set up Domoulin with a backhand, cross-ice pass.

It started with Malkin, who connected on the power play to put Pittsburgh ahead 3-0, Malkin's second goal of the series.

It's been a lopsided three games for the Penguins and Flyers, with each team trading routs. Pittsburgh won Game 1 7-0 at PPG Paints Arena, but the Flyers rebounded to take Game 2, 5-1. Pittsburgh defeated the Flyers 5-1 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.