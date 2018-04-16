Rain postpones Food City 500 until Monday

The remaining 296 laps of the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be completed on Monday after persistent rain on Sunday forced its postponement.
The 500-lap race was brought forward an hour after the weather forecast showed a 90 per cent chance of precipitation with thunderstorms.
It proved accurate as the event at the half-mile Tennessee track was paused three times due to rain.
Ryan Blaney got off to a strong start but his race ended in a crash on lap 117 when he failed to avoid a collision between Trevor Bayne and Chris Buescher, so Kyle Larson will be the leader when the action resumes.