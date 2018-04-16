Isco is a fantastic player who should be retained by Real Madrid "for many years", according to team-mate Casemiro.

Casemiro wants Isco at Real Madrid 'for many years'

With Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Champions League saviour Cristiano Ronaldo all rested, Isco starred in a 2-1 win at former club Malaga in LaLiga on Sunday.

Isco opened the scoring with a superb free-kick and then teed up Casemiro for a clinching second after the interval, although Diego Rolan hit a consolation with the last kick of the game.

The Spain international seems to have usurped Bale in Zinedine Zidane's preferred XI, but Isco's future at Madrid has not always appeared set in stone.

Casemiro, though, is sure Isco should be a part of Madrid's long-term planning, the Spain star having pushed old side Malaga - who are bottom of the table - closer to relegation.

"He's always been a really important Real Madrid player," Casemiro said of Isco in a post-match interview.

"He's fantastic, and let's hope he stays for many years."

Madrid's fifth successive away win in all competitions saw Zidane's men leapfrog Valencia into third place in the LaLiga table.

"It was a game we knew would be difficult because Malaga aren't doing so well, but we knew it would be difficult," Casemiro added.

"We controlled the game. We played well. Maybe we relaxed a bit at the end, and that's why they scored.

"We still have to keep fighting in LaLiga. When you play for Real Madrid, that's what you have to do."