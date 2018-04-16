Clinton N'jie on target in Marseille's comeback win vs. Troyes

Clinton Njie was on target in Olympique Marseille’s 3-2 victory over Troyes in Sunday’s French Ligue 1 encounter.

The 24-year-old, making his 19th top-flight appearance this term, helped Rudi Garcia’s side claim a vital away win.

Samuel Grandsir got the curtain raiser a minute into the encounter. However, ten minutes later, the visitors levelled through the Cameroon international.

Benjamin Nivet restored the lead for the home side in the 48th minute and with 15 minutes left to play Konstantinos Mitroglou drew his side back.

Florian Thauvin then got the match-winning goal as the Olympians left Stade de l'Aube with the maximum points.

The win propelled them to the fourth spot in the log having garnered 66 points from 33 outings.