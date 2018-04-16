News

Kokkinakis tripped up in Monte Carlo

Omnisport
Omnisport /

It was a day to forget at the Monte Carlo Masters for Thanasi Kokkinakis, who suffered a fall before tumbling out in the first round to Karen Khachanov.

The Australian was beaten 7-5 6-4 by the world number 40, who advanced to the last 32 courtesy of a solitary break in either set.

And Kokkinakis' disappointment was added to as he hit the deck following a stumble over some advertising padding as he went deep behind the baseline to pull off a double-handed backhand.

Kokkinakis did have his revenge over the offending object, however, by drop-kicking it away, and later tweeted: "Gotta move those."

The other two matches on Sunday saw Mischa Zverev defeat Felix Auger Aliassime 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-1, while Daniil Medvedev came from a set down to overcome Marton Fucsovics 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 7-5.

