Satoshi Kodaira earned his first PGA Tour win Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, defeating Si Woo Kim on the third playoff hole.

Satoshi Kodaira wins RBC Heritage in playoff; Jon Rahm wins in Spain

With tee times pushed up, Kodaira shot a 5-under 66 before most people had finished their morning coffees. Third-round leader Ian Poulter plummeted down the leaderboard after firing a 4-over 75 to finish tied for seventh at 9 under.

Kodaira, having accumulated most of his success on the Japanese Tour, fought through a late bogey to still post a good enough score to force a playoff. His 12 under mark stood the test of time after Kim bogeyed three of his last seven holes.

Once in the playoff, Kodaira and Kim both tied twice on 18 with pars, but Kodaira claimed the title with a birdie on the par-3 17th in the third playoff hole.



Bryson DeChambeau and Luke List finished tied for third at 11 under. Webb Simpson and Billy Horschel finished tied for fifth at 10 under.

Over in Europe, Jon Rahm quickly put his Masters disappointment behind him to win the Spanish Open. Rahm fired a 5-under 67 vSunday to win by two shots at 20 under.

The win will likely move Rahm back up to third in the world ranking, surpassing Jordan Spieth.