Anna Karolina Schmiedlova ended a barren run stretching back almost three years by upsetting Lara Arruabarrena in the final of the Bogota Open.

Schmiedlova upsets Arruabarrena to end barren run

Schmiedlova downed fifth seed Arruabarrena - runner-up for the second year in succession - 6-2 6-4 in the Colombian capital to claim her first title on the WTA Tour since the Bucharest Open in July 2015.

The Spaniard paid the price for failing to hold her serve in the opening set, Schmiedlova applying the pressure in a tense eighth game and converting set point at the second attempt.

Arruabarrena began the second set by breaking the Slovakian, but she surrendered five games in succession before saving a match point against serve in game seven.

The world number 79 managed to pull it back to 5-4, but she drilled a forehand into the net on match point to end Schmiedlova's wait for glory.

