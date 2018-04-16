Massimiliano Allegri insists he is happy at Juventus and fully intends to "plan for the future" with the club's hierarchy over the coming weeks.

'Happy' Allegri clarifies Juve intentions

The Italian, whose team suffered a heartbreaking exit to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals last week, raised eyebrows prior to Sunday's win over Sampdoria by revealing he was unsure of what next season would hold.

His comments fuelled speculation suggesting he may be weighing up a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly interested in the 50-year-old's services.

But the Bianconeri boss moved to clarify his intentions, claiming he was "misunderstood" and that a regular end-of-season meeting would soon take place.

"I have a contract until 2020 and I am happy here. I am in harmony with the club," Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

"I go on vacation when the transfer window opens because I trust the club completely.

"We still need to meet some objectives. If we don't win the Scudetto and Coppa Italia they might not still want me.

"We'll talk it over the way we always do, every year. There's no difference."

The Juve manager was speaking after his side had dispatched Sampdoria 3-0 to go six points clear atop Serie A, Douglas Costa assisting all three goals after coming on as a first-half substitute for the injured Miralem Pjanic.

Allegri joked he was appreciative that the midfielder picked up the thigh problem.

"I have to thank Miralem Pjanic as his injury allowed me to make the change," he said.

"We played with focus, calm and intelligence. Then Pjanic did the rest. He just had a thigh twinge and it was best to come off.

"Douglas Costa was meant to come on. Not quite that early, but it was part of the plan."