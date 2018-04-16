The Redskins' 2018 schedule is loaded with intriguing matchups against teams from the NFC South and AFC South in addition to Washington's NFC East rivals.

Redskins schedule 2018: Washington to host string of playoff contenders

For Washington to compete for a spot in the NFC playoffs this season, they'll need to navigate a schedule full of strong contenders. The good news for the Redskins: Several of those contenders will have to travel to Washington.

Below is a breakdown of the Redskins' 2018 schedule. Details of Washington's regular-season schedule, including dates and kickoff times, will be added when the NFL makes them available.

MORE NFL SCHEDULES:

Home, away opponents for each team

Redskins schedule 2018

Redskins preseason schedule

Week 1 at New England Week 2 New York Jets Week 3 Denver Week 4 at Baltimore

Redskins 2018 home opponents

Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

Redskins 2018 away opponents

Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

Toughest tests: Nobody likes having to play in the Superdome, where the Saints will be difficult to beat. The Redskins have to play another road game in a dome when they face the Cardinals in Arizona, not to mention their annual trip to Dallas to face the Cowboys. Seven of the 10 non-divisional opponents on Washington's schedule are strong playoff contenders. And the Colts, Cardinals and Buccaneers won't be push-overs.

Biggest breaks: Some of Washington's toughest opponents in Atlanta, Carolina, Green Bay and Houston have to travel to FedEx Field, which should help. The Redskins also have just one long trip out west on their hands — the game in Arizona.

Bottom line: Washington appears to have a middle-of-the-road schedule. It could be tougher, and it could be easier. As if the competition in the NFC East wasn't strong enough, the division being matched up against the NFC South, which some consider the best division in football, makes life harder on Washington and its rivals. The Redskins could see a gloomy projection for their own season and think about what the Eagles were able to accomplish last year given a similar outlook. The problem is Washington doesn't have the same level of talent on its roster. Record prediction: 6-10