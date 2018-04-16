Moussa Sow was on target as Bursaspor bowed to a 2-1 defeat against Goztepe in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Moussa Sow opens Bursaspor goal account in Goztepe defeat

The 32-year-old who joined Paul Le Guen's squad on a six-month loan in January, broke his duck after seven league games.

Second half goals from Algeria’s Nabil Ghilas and Tayfur Bingol put Goztepe in control of the encounter at the Doganlar Stadium.

But Sow, introduced for Nigeria midfielder Mikel Agu in the 72nd minute, pulled a goal back for the Green Crocodiles late in the game but was not enough to help them from avoiding a third consecutive loss in the Turkish top-flight.

Nigeria's Abdullahi Shehu was on from start from finish while William Troost-Ekong was an unused substitute.

Bursaspor dropped to the 13th spot in the Turkish Super Lig log with 33 points from 29 games.