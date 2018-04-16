Manchester United's attempts to congratulate rivals City on their Premier League win met with a furious reaction on Twitter from the club's fans.

Man Utd fans tell club to delete social media post congratulating Man City's title win

Jay Rodriguez's solitary goal proved the difference on Sunday as United fell to a disappointing home defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

City were crowned champions thanks to the result, having missed out on the title the previous week when the Red Devils prevailed at the Etihad Stadium.

And United fans were in no mood to be gracious runners up when the club extended its courtesies to the Citizens.

"Congratulations to Manchester City on their Premier League title win," read the message on United's Twitter account.



Congratulations to Manchester City on their Premier League title win.

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2018



The post was answered by widespread calls to delete, although a handful of Red Devils joined the club in sending their congratulations across the Manchester divide.



Delete this

— Sam (@JuanderfuI) April 15, 2018





Delete right now

— . (@Minimummensah) April 15, 2018





delete

— Sur le front un M (@krissmoha) April 15, 2018





delete before people see

— jackjwaugh (@jackjwaugh) April 15, 2018





The state of this! Delete..

— Callum Maguire (@callummaguire96) April 15, 2018





Delete this. My heart can't take so much at once.

— R™ (@RealTalkMUFC) April 15, 2018





As much as this sucks



Congrats are in order. A historic run by them in fall. Great job #mcfc



We will be back!#ManchesterIsRed

— Positive McTominay (@LeDabUniversity) April 15, 2018



MORE:

Mourinho: Don't say Man City won the title because we lost... it's not fair!

| 'We are f****** champions!' - Mendy leads celebrations as Man City seal title

| From the sublime to the ridiculous for Man Utd & Pogba as dire defeat hands title to City

| How to buy tickets to the 2018 World Cup in Russia



Will United be able to topple their rivals next season and win back bragging rights in the city?