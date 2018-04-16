Manchester City's crowning as Premier League champions may come as no surprise to any football followers, but few would have expected their celebrations to start this way.

'We are f****** champions!' - Mendy leads celebrations as Man City seal title

Manchester United avoided the embarrassment of seeing their rivals secure the title at their expense last week when they came back from 2-0 down to beat Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium, but went on to undo their work when they collapsed at home to West Bromwich Albion and officially end the title race.

A day after City beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 to go 16 points clear of second-place United, Jay Rodriguez ensured the race was officially over with a goal in the second half at Old Trafford to give the league's bottom side the win.

As Jose Mourinho's side laboured through the rest of the half, the celebrations were kicked off by Benjamin Mendy on Twitter and the congratulations flowed on social media from there.

West Brom took credit for City's confirmation, displaced champions Chelsea hailed them as worthy winners and even the beaten United bowed to them.



WE ARE F****** CHAMPIONS @ManCity congratulations boys !!!!!!

— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 15, 2018





Congratulations to Manchester City on their Premier League title win.

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2018





Champions!!!!!! What a great feeling!! So happy to be able to share another trophy with our amazing fans!#ManCity #SharkTeam #Champions pic.twitter.com/8CqCtyX7vi

— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) April 15, 2018







— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) April 15, 2018





Congratulation to my former team @ManCity for winning the @premierleague 17/18 Best team in the league Blue moon is rising in Manchester tonight.

— Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) April 15, 2018





7 - Pep Guardiola has won the top-flight league title in seven of his nine seasons as a manager, with the only exceptions being 2011-12 at Barcelona and 2016-17 at Manchester City. Mastermind. pic.twitter.com/wLGOio3MU2

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2018



While there was plenty of praise for City, the humiliated United received their share of ridicule after giving West Brom just their fourth win of the season in the league.



People thought winning against Man Utd would be the perfect way for Man City to win the Premier League.



But no. No. This way is much better

— Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) April 15, 2018





You beat the best team in the league away. Then you lose to the worst team in the league at home.



A perfect reflection of @ManUtd ‘s season.

— Övie (@OvieO) April 15, 2018





If Man Utd beat Man City, and then West Brom beat Man Utd, then, in my eyes, that makes West Brom champions.

— Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 15, 2018





Live scenes from Old Trafford when @ManUtd face West Brom. pic.twitter.com/HGqj98uhsm

— Kyrie Harshving (@krazyhandles) April 15, 2018





Trying to figure out how this awful Man Utd team will finish above Liverpool and Spurs this season. pic.twitter.com/nYr1IjXCwv

— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) April 15, 2018



MORE:

De Bruyne lauds Man City's response to rare wobble after slaying Spurs

| Guardiola to miss potential Man City crowning by playing golf

| Sloppy Spurs frustrate Pochettino as Man City prove too slick

