Footy world's hilarious take on Bruce's Winx moment
'We are f****** champions!' - Mendy leads celebrations as Man City seal title

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Manchester City's crowning as Premier League champions may come as no surprise to any football followers, but few would have expected their celebrations to start this way.

Manchester United avoided the embarrassment of seeing their rivals secure the title at their expense last week when they came back from 2-0 down to beat Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium, but went on to undo their work when they collapsed at home to West Bromwich Albion and officially end the title race.

A day after City beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 to go 16 points clear of second-place United, Jay Rodriguez ensured the race was officially over with a goal in the second half at Old Trafford to give the league's bottom side the win.

As Jose Mourinho's side laboured through the rest of the half, the celebrations were kicked off by Benjamin Mendy on Twitter and the congratulations flowed on social media from there.

West Brom took credit for City's confirmation, displaced champions Chelsea hailed them as worthy winners and even the beaten United bowed to them.














While there was plenty of praise for City, the humiliated United received their share of ridicule after giving West Brom just their fourth win of the season in the league.







