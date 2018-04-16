Rugby League: Wakefield shock leaders Saints, Tigers thrash Dragons

Wakefield Trinity became just the second Super League side to beat leaders St Helens this season with a 24-20 triumph at Belle Vue, while Castleford Tigers pummelled bottom side Catalans Dragons.

Wakefield shock leaders Saints, Tigers thrash Dragons

Saints welcomed Ben Barba back into the team after he missed last week's win over Hull FC through illness, but despite his return they were held off by Wakefield and are now just two points clear of Wigan Warriors, who have a game in hand.

Barba made a quick impact by setting Mark Percival in for the opening score, but Trinity hit back with four tries in the space of 17 minutes, Bill Tupou powering through some sloppy defending from Justin Holbrook's men to get the last.

READ MORE: Saracens clinch semi-final spot with Bath thrashing

READ MORE: Simmonds’ hat-trick helps Exeter Chiefs to easy win

READ MORE: Joy of six as in-form Wire extend winning run

Tommy Makinson and Percival reduced the deficit ahead of half-time and Luke Douglas' score early in the second period closed the gap to two points.

Liam Finn's penalty gave Wakefield some breathing room, before a show of dissent from Percival cancelled out the numerical advantage Saints enjoyed after Tyler Randell's yellow and the hosts held on.

Paul McShane and Oliver Holmes each scored doubles as Castleford piled the misery on Catalans with a 41-0 thumping at the Jungle.

Luke Gale was in sensational form, missing just one conversion and notching a first-half drop-goal to help send the Tigers up to fourth.

Salford Red Devils bounced back from defeats to Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves to extend Huddersfield Giants' winless run to six with a 30-12 triumph at the John Smith's Stadium.