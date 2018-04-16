News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Footy world's hilarious take on Bruce's Winx moment
Footy world's hilarious take on Bruce's Winx moment

NBA: Sixers star Joel Embiid out of Game 2 against Heat

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Joel Embiid will not feature in Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat on Monday, despite clearing the NBA's concussion protocol.

Sixers star Joel Embiid out of Game 2 against Heat

Sixers star Joel Embiid out of Game 2 against Heat

An orbital bone fracture suffered on March 28 has consigned Embiid to the sidelines, though he has since been fitted with a protective facemask and practiced with the Sixers on a limited basis.

He sat out the team's 130-103 routing of the Heat on Saturday and the team announced on Sunday that his return will have to wait until Thursday at the earliest.

READ MORE: Grand National faller Saint Are recovers

READ MORE: Ricciardo wins wild Chinese Grand Prix

READ MORE: Five things we learned from the Premier League weekend

Ahead of Game 1, Embiid told ESPN: "If it was my decision, I would play, but I can't get back out on the court if I don't have the OK from them.

"But everything has been going well. I've been able to do everything. And I feel great.

"We're going to see how it feels in the next couple of days."

Embiid, 24, was named to his first All-Star team this season and leads the Sixers in points (22.9) and rebounds (11) per game.


Back To Top