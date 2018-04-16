The Vikings' 2018 schedule begins where last season's ended, as Minnesota is slated to travel to Philadelphia for the season-opener and a rematch of last year's NFC title game. It's just one of several intriguing games on the Vikings' regular-season schedule.

Vikings schedule 2018: Minnesota's division title defense won't be easy

Pat Shurmur and Case Keenum are out, and John DeFilippo and Kirk Cousins are in. But despite some changes, Minnesota and its trusty defense figure to be contenders in the NFC playoff hunt this season. That is, if they can navigate what appears to be a tough 2018 schedule.

Below is a breakdown of the Vikings' 2018 schedule. Details of Minnesota's regular-season schedule, including dates and kickoff times, will be added when the NFL makes it available.

Vikings schedule 2018

Vikings preseason schedule

Week 1 at Denver Week 2 Jacksonville Week 3 Seattle Week 4 at Tennessee

Vikings 2018 home opponents

Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers

Vikings 2018 away opponents

Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks

Toughest tests: The aforementioned Eagles game is the first of several challenges. Another postseason rematch, against the Saints, is just as tough. Beyond those game and the always-dangerous NFC North contests, road trips to LA to play the Rams and to New England to play the Patriots are the Vikings' key games.

Biggest breaks: The Vikings are fortunate to get the Saints at home, avoiding the intimidation factor of the Superdome and welcoming New Orleans back to the site of the Minneapolis Miracle. With the exception of the Patriots game, the AFC East presents the Vikings multiple winnable games on their schedule.

Bottom line: There isn't much reason to expect a big drop-off this season for the Vikings, so the focus turns to their opponents. If teams like the Bears, Lions, Rams and 49ers take the steps of improvement many expect them to take, the strength of Minnesota's schedule will increase significantly. Some of those non-divisional NFC games on the schedule will have the Vikings thinking about the playoffs, but their first priority should be defending their NFC North title. Record prediction: 9-7