Joel Embiid's return will have to wait until Thursday at the earliest.

Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star out Game 2 vs. Heat

The 76ers star has been ruled out for Monday's Game 2 matchup against the Heat despite clearing the NBA's concussion protocol, the team announced Sunday.

Embiid is still recovering from an orbital bone fracture in his left eye suffered March 28, though he has since been fitted with a protective facemask and practiced with the Sixers on a limited basis. He sat out the team's 130-103 routing of the Heat on Saturday but could return for Game 3 in Miami later this week.

"If it was my decision, I would play, but I can't get back out on the court if I don't have the OK from them," Embiid told ESPN before Saturday's game. "But everything has been going well. I've been able to do everything. And I feel great. So we got a pretty good chance for Game 2 or Game 3. We gonna see how it feels in the next couple of days."

Embiid, 24, was named to his first All-Star team this season and leads the Sixers in points (22.9) and rebounds (11) per game.