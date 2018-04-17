Bubba Wallace gets stuck inside bus, escapes through toilet hatch

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. got stuck inside his bus ahead of Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace got stuck on bus, escaped through toilet hatch

Fortunately, he was able to find a way out through the toilet hatch.



Legit just got stuck inside my bus... And they are calling us to intros. Front door won't open. Had to come out thru the pic.twitter.com/SC9EtX41Xd

— Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) April 15, 2018



The NASCAR driver explained the hilarious situation:

"The door wouldn't open," said Wallace. "So I had to come out through the crapper."

Never change, Bubba.