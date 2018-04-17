News

Bubba Wallace gets stuck inside bus, escapes through toilet hatch

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. got stuck inside his bus ahead of Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace got stuck on bus, escaped through toilet hatch

Bubba Wallace got stuck on bus, escaped through toilet hatch

Fortunately, he was able to find a way out through the toilet hatch.



NASCAR at Bristol: Live updates, highlights, results from the Food City 500

The NASCAR driver explained the hilarious situation:



"The door wouldn't open," said Wallace. "So I had to come out through the crapper."

Never change, Bubba.

