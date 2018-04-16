Rain postpones multiple MLB games Sunday

Weather is continuing to affect the early MLB schedule as several games were postponed Sunday as a result of rain.

The Tigers announced both games of the doubleheader between the Yankees and Tigers in Detroit has been postponed.The games will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on June 4 with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET and the second game beginning at 7:10 p.m.

The Royals matchup against the Angels in Kansas City was postponed and rescheduled for June 25.



Today’s game has been postponed due to the weather. The game will be made up Monday, June 25. #RoyalsWeather pic.twitter.com/uLv2UmC7jo

— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 15, 2018



In Cleveland, the game between the Blue Jays and Indians has been postponed in addition to the Cubs and the Braves in Chicago.



Today’s game between the #Cubs and #Braves has been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather throughout the day.



The game will be played on Monday, May 14 at 1:20 p.m. CT. Tickets for today will be honored for the makeup game. No ticket exchange is necessary. pic.twitter.com/IHndZtkeqa

— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 15, 2018



The Blue Jays-Indians Saturday game was also postponed, but Sunday's game has been rescheduled for May 3 as part of a doubleheader. The Cubs-Braves game will be played May 14.



Today’s game has been postponed.



We’ll have a traditional double header May 3. April 15 ticket holders can exchange for May 3 double header, June 17 vs. Twins or June 20 vs. White Sox.https://t.co/dFUVobgVuH pic.twitter.com/iJnQ5VjMcK

— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 15, 2018



As a result of heavy snow, the White Sox-Twins game scheduled Sunday in the Twin Cities was postponed late Saturday night.