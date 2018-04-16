News

Footy world's hilarious take on Bruce's Winx moment

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Weather is continuing to affect the early MLB schedule as several games were postponed Sunday as a result of rain.

Rain postpones multiple MLB games Sunday

The Tigers announced both games of the doubleheader between the Yankees and Tigers in Detroit has been postponed.The games will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on June 4 with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET and the second game beginning at 7:10 p.m.

The Royals matchup against the Angels in Kansas City was postponed and rescheduled for June 25.



In Cleveland, the game between the Blue Jays and Indians has been postponed in addition to the Cubs and the Braves in Chicago.



The Blue Jays-Indians Saturday game was also postponed, but Sunday's game has been rescheduled for May 3 as part of a doubleheader. The Cubs-Braves game will be played May 14.



Snowstorm hampering MLB, NHL plans in Minneapolis

As a result of heavy snow, the White Sox-Twins game scheduled Sunday in the Twin Cities was postponed late Saturday night.

